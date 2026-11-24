Duren (hamstring) is being assigned to the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday for practice as he ramps up for a potential return, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Duren still out for Detroit but now progressing to a G League practice assignment, this marks a tangible step forward in his recovery from the right hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined since Oct. 23. The Pistons haven't provided a return timeline, but his return appears to be drawing closer as he increases his activity.