Pistons' Jalen Duren: Probable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren is probable to play Monday in Portland due to a left hip contusion.
Duren is dealing with a bruised hip, but it doesn't sound like he's in any danger of missing Monday's game. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Monday's tip.
