Pistons' Jalen Duren: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren is probable for Saturday's game versus the Nets due to low-back spasms.
Duren is dealing with a lower-back issue, but it appears he plans to play through it Saturday. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
