Pistons' Jalen Duren: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the
Duren will be probable for the second game in a row to close out this back-to-back set. During Wednesday's overtime loss to Atlanta, the big man had 26 points (9-15 FG, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 42 minutes.
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