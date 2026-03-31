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Pistons' Jalen Duren: Probable for Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Duren (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Duren is likely to get the green light to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set after missing Monday's game against the Thunder. With Duren expected back, Paul Reed could lose a lot of streaming appeal.