Pistons' Jalen Duren: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Duren was a late addition to the injury report for this contest with knee soreness, but he intends to play through it. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, however, so a maintenance day could be on the table for Thursday.
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