Duren (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against Cleveland, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Duren has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, but he was close to playing Wednesday against the Bucks. It seems likely that he'll return to the court for Friday's home matchup against the Cavaliers. Over his first seven appearances of the season, he's averaged 7.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.
