Duren produced seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and a block in 19 minutes in Thursday's 126-111 loss to Memphis.

Duren grabbed six boards and scored six points in seven fourth-quarter minutes before fouling out. He has double-digit rebounds in each of his three preseason contests, averaging 12.0 rebounds in 22.7 minutes. With Marvin Bagley (knee) out to start the season and Nerlens Noel (foot) still recovering from injury, Duren could start the regular season as the backup to Isaiah Stewart at center.