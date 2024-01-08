Duren chipped in 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Nuggets.

Duren had the daunting task of dealing with Nikola Jokic on both ends of the field, so in a way, his final stat line was quite decent. Even though he saw his double-double streak snap at nine games, it's worth noting this 20-point outing was his second-best mark of the entire campaign. Duren should be in line for another tough matchup Tuesday against Domantas Sabonis and the Kings.