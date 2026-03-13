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Pistons' Jalen Duren: Questionable for Friday
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RotoWire Staff
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Duren has right knee soreness and is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set and the Pistons appear to be contemplating a maintenance day. If Duren is unable to give it a go, the team may lean more on Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed in the frontcourt.