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Duren has right knee soreness and is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set and the Pistons appear to be contemplating a maintenance day. If Duren is unable to give it a go, the team may lean more on Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed in the frontcourt.

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