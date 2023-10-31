Duren is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland with a left ankle sprain.

Wednesday marks the front end of a back-to-back set for Detroit, so Duren could be at risk of missing one or both of those contests now that he's nursing an injury. The 19-year-old center notched double-doubles in each of the Pistons' first three games but took a step back in Monday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder, finishing with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.