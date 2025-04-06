Duren (leg) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Duren is in danger of missing a second straight game for the Pistons while dealing with a contusion on his right leg. If he's ruled out against Sacramento, Detroit will likely turn to Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
