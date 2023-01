Duren (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls in Paris.

Duren didn't make the initial trip to France with the Pistons on Monday after misplacing his passport, but he arrived in Paris on Wednesday. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return from a five-game absence due to right ankle soreness. Even if he's cleared to play against the Bulls, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction.