Duren (illness) is questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old didn't suit up for the 114-110 overtime loss to Oklahoma City on Monday. However, despite appearing in Detroit's last two outings, he's now in jeopardy of missing this contest because of an illness. With Isaiah Stewart (calf) still on the shelf, Paul Reed would likely find himself back in the starting lineup if Duren can't suit up.