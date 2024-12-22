Duren closed with 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 133-125 victory over the Suns.
Duren logged his ninth double-double of the season and seems to be past the wrist injury that caused an absence last week. His 34 minutes on the court marked his second-highest minute total of the season, which is an encouraging sign for the third-year pro after logging a 26-game average of five fewer minutes per contest compared to his sophomore campaign.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Owns paint in return to lineup•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Not listed on injury report•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Late addition to injury report•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Three rejections in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Limited to 13 minutes in loss•