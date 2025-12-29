Pistons' Jalen Duren: Records double-double during loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 loss to the Clippers.
Although it was impossible for the Pistons to fend off Kawhi Leonard's historic night, the team found some success in the paint, with Duren outrebounding Brook Lopez under the basket with relative ease. It was a nice bounce-back for Duren, who was neutralized by Utah's frontcourt earlier in the week.
