Duren contributed 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to the Warriors.

Duren has recorded six consecutive double-doubles since returning from an eight-game absence, and the Memphis product is a bright spot in an otherwise horrible outlooks for the Pistons. Duren and Cade Cunningham create an excellent core to build around, and both players are viable fantasy targets despite Detroit's fortunes. Formats that reward double-double performances should have Duren at the top of their wish list.