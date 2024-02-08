Duren provided 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 win over the Kings.

Duren logged his 25th double-double of the season, improving his ranking in the category to a tie for 13th alongside Victor Wembanyama. Duren would probably have even more significant numbers on a better team, but the second-year Memphis product is a solid anchor for the youth movement in Detroit. He's averaged 14.1 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 65.1 percent over 35 games.