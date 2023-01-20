Duren amassed 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 126-108 loss to the Bulls.

Duren came off the bench and played just over seven minutes in the first half, scoring six points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field to go along with three rebounds and an assist. He added another five points and nine boards in the second half to notch his ninth double-double of the season, despite seeing just 18 minutes of action in the contest. It was also Duren's first game with at least two blocks since Dec. 14 against the Hornets.