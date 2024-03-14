Duren ended Wednesday's 113-104 win over the Raptors with 24 points (8-9 FG, 8-10 FT), 23 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

It was the second time Duren registered at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in a game, joining Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis as the only players with two of such stat line this season. Duren is now up to 36 double-doubles on the year and the second-year center ranks fifth in the NBA with 11.9 rebounds per game. He has established himself as a key piece in Detroit's future alongside 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.