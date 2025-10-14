Pistons' Jalen Duren: Recovered from hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
Hamstring tightness has limited Druen throughout training camp, but fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief. Barring any setbacks, the big man should be good to go for the Oct. 22 regular-season opener in Chicago.
