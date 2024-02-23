Duren finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 loss to Indiana.

Duren notched his 28th double-double of the season as the young center continues to make strides in his second year in the league. He's averaging career highs with 14.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while playing 30.1 minutes per game. Duren should see more minutes over the next two games with Isaiah Stewart serving his suspension.