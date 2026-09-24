Duren and the Pistons remain in a standoff over contract negotiations, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

The gap in negotiations between the two sides has been well-documented this offseason. With the preseason looming, the two parties are running out of time to reach a compromise at this point. As it stands, Duren is a restricted free agent but would be primed for a big role at center if he accepts the qualifying offer or lands an extension and stays with a Pistons team that shipped out Isaiah Stewart over the summer.