Duren (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.
Duren will miss his second consecutive game after rolling his ankle in Sunday's win over the Warriors. Expect Nerlens Noel to continue to receive extended minutes as the Pistons' backup center with Marvin Bagley (knee) also out. Duren's next opportunity to play will be in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Sustains ankle injury•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Unflattering performance Saturday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Posts double-double off bench•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Pulls down 12 rebounds Thursday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Grabs 10 boards in loss•