Duren (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.

Duren will miss his second consecutive game after rolling his ankle in Sunday's win over the Warriors. Expect Nerlens Noel to continue to receive extended minutes as the Pistons' backup center with Marvin Bagley (knee) also out. Duren's next opportunity to play will be in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.

