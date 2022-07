Duren will take a day off for rest purposes Thursday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Duren got off to a decent start to open Summer League, compiling 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The No. 13 overall pick doesn't look to be bothered by an injury, but the big man will take a day of rest. Detroit's scheduled Summer League contests have concluded aside from Tournament play during the weekend.