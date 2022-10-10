Duren (shoulder) participated in Monday's practice session, but Pistons head coach Dwane Casey is uncertain if he'll play Tuesday against the Thunder, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Duren missed the Pistons' last preseason game as well as Sunday's practice due to a minor shoulder issue, but it sounds like he has a chance to return to action as early as Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, the rookie shouldn't have any restrictions when the regular season tips off next Wednesday against the Magic.