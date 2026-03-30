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Pistons' Jalen Duren: Ruled out Monday
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RotoWire Staff
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Duren (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Duren was previously listed as doubtful for this contest, so it's not a surprise to see him sit out for the first leg of this back-to-back set. Paul Reed is likely to be a solid streaming option for this contest.