Duren (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Duren rolled his ankle during Sunday's win over the Warriors and didn't make the trip to Milwaukee ahead of Monday's matchup. Marvin Bagley (knee) is also sidelined, so Nerlens Noel will likely enter the rotation for the first time this season as starting center Isaiah Stewart's top backup.