Duren (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Nets, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Duren was a late addition to the injury report Saturday, and he'll end up being sidelined to face the Nets. James Wiseman is expected to get the start at center with Duren out.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Late addition to injury report•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Removed from injury report•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: On track for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Won't return Monday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Questionable to return Monday•