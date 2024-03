Duren (back) won't play Sunday against the Pelicans. Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

Duren will miss a second straight game with back spasms, likely paving the way for James Wiseman to make another start at center. The Pistons still seem to be viewing Duren's injury as a day-to-day concern, so the second-year big man could be back in action Monday against the Knicks in the second leg of a back-to-back set.