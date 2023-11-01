Duren (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Duren was initially listed as questionable and didn't participate in the team's morning shootaround, so this isn't a major surprise. However, it is a huge blow, as the second-year center was off to a fast start this season. In Duren's absence, Marvin Bagley will likely start at canter, while James Wiseman could also see his first action of the campaign.
