Duren finished with 24 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 128-106 preseason victory over Minnesota.

Duren appeared in his first preseason game, and while he wasn't on the floor long, he still ended with the game high in points. The 2022 No. 13 overall pick, who just agreed to a five-year extension with Detroit, finished the 2025-26 campaign by averaging a career-high 19.5 points along with 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 28.2 minutes per contest. Duren also appeared in at least 70 games for the second consecutive season.