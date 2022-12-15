Duren finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime victory over Charlotte.

Duren struggled to find his shooting touch, but he crashed the glass for a season-high 19 rebounds and also swatted away three shots. This marks his first blocked shots since Dec. 4 against Memphis. Duren is now averaging 6.6 points and 7.7 rebounds in 27 games this year.