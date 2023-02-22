Duren (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus Orlando.
Duren tweaked his ankle against the Raptors and didn't play in the Rising Stars Challenge but is available Thursday. The rookie big man is averaging 11.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.4 minutes across his last five appearances.
