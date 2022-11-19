Duren finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers.

The Pistons were playing their second straight game without Isaiah Stewart (toe), but the fact that starting center Marvin Bagley picked up two quick fouls might have more to do with Duren clearing the 20-minute mark once again. Pistons head coach Dwane Casey seemingly isn't keen on the idea of having Bagley and Duren share the court frequently due to the spacing issues it creates on the offensive end, so the two big men could end up being deployed in more of a timeshare at center while the likes of Saddiq Bey (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers fill Stewart's vacated minutes at power forward. Duren has at least helped his cause by outperforming Bagley in the two games since Stewart exited the lineup, but the three-year, $37.5 million deal Bagley signed this summer might be enough for him to stick atop the depth chart for now.