Duren (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Considered a game-time call leading up to the 3 p.m. ET tipoff, Duren's sore right ankle will ultimately keep him out of action for the first time since Nov. 4. Isaiah Stewart is likely to shift over from power forward to serve as the Pistons' starting center in Duren's stead, while Saddiq Bey, Kevin Knox and Nerlens Noel could all be candidates to absorb some of Duren's vacated minutes.