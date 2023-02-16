Duren will not partake in the Rising Stars Challenge due to an ankle injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Duren tweaked his ankle in Sunday's game versus the Raptors but played Tuesday and doesn't seem to face any long-term concerns. Still, the rookie will sit out the All-Star festivities to rest up, and he will instead focus on being ready for the start of the second half.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Back to start second half•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Tweaks ankle Sunday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Dominates in double-OT victory•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Big rebounding night Monday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Highly efficient in win•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Huge double-double against Bucks•