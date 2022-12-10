Duren will join the starting unit for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Duren will receive his first career start Friday as the Pistons debut their ultra-large frontcourt of he and Isaiah Stewart. He receives the starting nod over Marvin Bagley who has struggled to get anything going in the month of December. In 24 appearances this season, Duren has averaged 6.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 21.7 minutes per game and should be worth a look in all formats.