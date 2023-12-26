Duren (ankle) is cleared to play and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Duren went through Detroit's full slate of morning shootaround and pregame warm-ups Tuesday, and he's officially cleared for action following a 19-game absence. Despite rejoining the starting lineup, Duren topping out at 20-25 minute workload isn't implausible given his lengthy absence. He is averaging 28.9 minutes per game across 14 appearances this season.