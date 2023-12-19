Coach Monty Williams said Monday that Duren (ankle) still isn't practicing, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Duren has struggled to stay healthy this season, missing five straight contests while appearing in just 14 of Detroit's first 26 games. The Pistons announced Dec. 10 that Duren would be re-evaluated in two weeks, so another substantial update should be coming soon, though he'll presumably have to log a couple of full practices before he's cleared to suit up again. With Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) also banged up recently, Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman have garnered increased roles in Detroit's frontcourt.