Duren closed Wednesday's 128-110 win over Chicago with 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes.

Duren recorded his third double-double in the past four games, continuing to play the best basketball of his young career. After a slow start to the season, Duren has affirmed himself as the center of the future in Detroit, helping them to an impressive 29-26 record heading into the All-Star break. In 29 games over the past two months, Duren is averaging 12.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals and blocks in 27.1 minutes per game.