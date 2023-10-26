Duren chipped in 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to the Heat.

Matched up against Bam Adebayo, Duren more than held his own at both ends of the court. The 19-year-old nearly averaged a double-double as a rookie, and while he still doesn't offer much in the way of offensive skills, his numbers should rise in 2023-24 both due to his own physical maturation, and the return of Cade Cunningham to the lineup to give every Pistons a boost.