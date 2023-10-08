Duren won't return to Sunday's preseason game against the Suns due to a right ankle injury, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Duren started the contest and had six points (2-4 FG, 2-6 FT), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes prior to his exit. It's unclear if the 19-year-old will be available for Thursday's exhibition contest in Oklahoma City.
