Duren has been suspended for two games for his participation in an altercation during Monday's matchup with Charlotte, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Duren and teammate Isaiah Stewart were the two Pistons suspended following the scuffle that involved Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate. However, Duren's suspension was the shortest out of the four. With Duren out for two games and Stewart sidelined for seven, Paul Reed could take the reins at center while the two are unavailable, with Isaac Jones and Tolu Smith potentially seeing playing time.