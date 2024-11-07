Duren (left ankle) went back to the locker room during the first half of Wednesday's game against the Hornets and will be re-evaluated at halftime, Johnny Kane of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit reports.
Duren rolled his ankle during the first quarter of Wednesday's game and stayed on the floor temporarily before exiting and going to the locker room. He'll undergo further evaluation during halftime before being given an official designation.
