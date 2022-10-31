Duren exited Sunday's win over the Warriors due to an apparent ankle injury, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Duren appeared to be in considerable pain after landing awkwardly on his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, and he had to be helped off the court prior to walking to the locker room. Prior to his departure, he logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and a block in 15 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Monday against the Bucks.