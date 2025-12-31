Pistons' Jalen Duren: Swipes five in defensive display
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren provided 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and five steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-106 win over the Lakers.
Duren and Isaiah Stewart kept Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes in check, and the two big men shared the court more frequently than usual in the decisive win. Duren eventually took a seat in the fourth quarter and left the cleanup work to Stewart, which is one reason for the slightly lower total.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Records double-double during loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Held in check during narrow loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Extends double-double streak in win•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Paces team with 26 points•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Available to play•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Probable for Monday•