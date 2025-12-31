Duren provided 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and five steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-106 win over the Lakers.

Duren and Isaiah Stewart kept Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes in check, and the two big men shared the court more frequently than usual in the decisive win. Duren eventually took a seat in the fourth quarter and left the cleanup work to Stewart, which is one reason for the slightly lower total.