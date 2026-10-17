Duren finished Friday's 129-125 preseason win over the Raptors with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 20 minutes.

Most of Duren's work came in the first half, with the fifth-year big man playing sparingly in the third quarter before sitting out for the entire fourth. Duren will be one of the players to watch during the 2026-27 season, given the long contract extension standoff between his camp and the Pistons before the two sides agreed on a five-year, $200 million extension Oct. 1. The Memphis product is coming off a career year in 2025-26 during the regular season but didn't match that production during the playoffs, when he averaged just 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks over 30.1 minutes across 14 postseason contests.