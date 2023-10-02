The Pistons picked up the 2024-25 team option on Duren's rookie contract Monday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Duren was solid as a rookie, starting 31 of 67 appearances while averaging 9.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks per game. Despite a logjam in the frontcourt, the 2022 No. 13 overall pick is expected to claim a starting role out of the gate in 2023-24. Duren, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are considered the core of the Pistons' rebuild.