Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said that Duren (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the 76ers, is a game-time decision, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A decision on Duren's status one way or the other should arrive shortly before the 3 p.m. ET opening tip. Duren, who is managing a sore right ankle, has yet to miss any of the Pistons' last 32 games. If Duren ends up sitting out Sunday, Isaiah Stewart could slide over from power forward to center, while players like Kevin Knox, Saddiq Bey and Nerlens Noel could pick up more minutes in the Detroit frontcourt.